Two men died at the scene of a horror crash at Carmila. The crash was reported to emergency services just before 4am on Feb. 25 2020. PICTURE: Kasey House
News

Two men killed in high-impact Bruce Highway collision

Ashley Pillhofer
Tara Miko
26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A VAN torn in two. Two men killed; another critical. One seriously injured. A truck driver treated for shock.

Debris littered across the Bruce Highway.

Five deaths in 56 days.

"This is really, really sad for everyone," Mackay Country Patrol Group Inspector Ian Haughton said.

A horrific scene confronted responders to the Bruce Highway crash on the northern side of Carmila, near Karloo Rd, just after 4am yesterday.

Insp Haughton said initial investigations indicated the Mercedes Sprinter van carrying four men attempted to make a U-turn, crossing into the path of an oncoming prime-mover.

"The collision has caused the Mercedes Sprinter van to split into two which has resulted in the 57-year-old driver dying at the scene," he said.

Two critical patients were flown to Mackay via rescue chopper after a serious crash near Carmila.
Mundingburra man John Van Stelten, 58, and Alice River man Mark Dunstan, 57, were killed instantly when their van and a truck collided.

Kelso man Johannes Van Stelten, 37, is believed to be in a critical condition at Townsville University Hospital after being transferred from Mackay.

The three men, joined by another 31-year-old Gympie man, were hit by the B-double truck 100km south of Mackay on Tuesday while performing a U-turn about 4am.

The 54-year-old truck driver was shaken with minor injuries from the crash. Insp Haughton said the collision was a "stern reminder" about the importance of road safety.

"(The van) has been torn in two," he said.

"There is property strewn across the road and in the crash scene. Some of that property is maybe from the van or the trailer the van was towing.

"It's another really stern reminder to us all about how careful we have to be when on the roads, whether a pedestrian, a bike rider, a passenger or the driver of a vehicle."

