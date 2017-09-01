Two men on run after Rocky business ram-raid

Hi! I’m your go-to reporter for sport, gossip and social media in Central Queensland. I’m a 20-year-old sports enthusiast who comes from a family of Aussie Rules players and cyclists. I am a former Queensland track cyclist and have been in the saddle for over 10 years now. I also play Aussie Rules and you can catch me doing a bit of CrossFit as well. I love music and play the guitar, violin and piano and I also sing. I am known to break it down on the d-floor on a Friday night as I love...

UPDATE 8AM: POLICE are hunting for two men who attempted to ram-raid a business with a stolen vehicle in north Rockhampton around 8.30pm last night.

Police investigations have revealed two men entered a home on Farm St about 8.15pm and stole a car.

The man then drove the car across the road to a tyre and mechanical business on Chappell St and reversed it into a roller door.

Police say a woman living at the Farm St home noticed her car was missing and after seeing it at the business, ran across the street and confronted one of the men.

Both of the men fled the scene on foot and extensive patrols failed to locate them overnight.

Investigations are continuing.

