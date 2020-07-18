Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
News

Two men rush into burning tent to save children

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men suffered burns to their hands and feet last night after they rushed into a burning tent to save two young children on a property north of Rockhampton.

At 11.11pm, paramedics were called to a property off Styx Rd, Ogmore, where two men in their 20s and a child had reportedly suffered burns.

One of the men was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue in a serious but stable condition with significant burns to his hands and feet.

One of the children sustained minor burns to his leg and did not require transport to hospital.

His father sustained burns to the souls of his feet and was transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

burns ogmore queensland ambulance service racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC: Horror as family pet suffers backyard mauling

        premium_icon GRAPHIC: Horror as family pet suffers backyard mauling

        Pets & Animals The terrifying incident comes after a young boy was mauled protecting his little sister in a similar attack.

        Mum’s worst nightmare as daughter run down on busy street

        premium_icon Mum’s worst nightmare as daughter run down on busy street

        Crime A family has been left devastated after a teen girl was left lying seriously...

        DIVISION 6: Small projects with big impact in 2020/21 Budget

        premium_icon DIVISION 6: Small projects with big impact in 2020/21 Budget

        Council News Councillor Drew Wickerson shares the funding that is ‘near and dear’ to his heart...

        Man rolling down dirt hill in dark makes police suspicious

        premium_icon Man rolling down dirt hill in dark makes police suspicious

        Crime Man busted with meth after suspicious behaviour.