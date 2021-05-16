Two men saved after ‘hectic’ 6m-high fire broke out

MAJOR UPDATE 12PM:

Two sleeping men have been saved from "absolute peril" after a fire broke out at a Moffat Beach residence with flames as high as 6m when first responders arrived.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to calls of a structure fire at a Grigor Street West address about 8.40am on Sunday.

Caloundra Fire Brigade station officer Kim Gray was one of the first on scene and said the two men were in serious danger.

Caloundra Fire Brigade station officer Kim Gray on scene at a serious structure fire at Moffat Beach where two men were saved from "absolute peril". Picture: Matty Holdsworth

"They were in peril. There's no two ways about it, the fire is one thing, the smoke and by-products of a fire is another, they were in absolute peril," Mr Gray said.

"They were asleep and awoke to the fire."

The men, one aged in his 30s and another in his 60s, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with one suffering from a burn to his hand.

Mr Gray said there were multiple emergency services in attendance and 24 firefighters on the ground who "had their hands full".

He described the initial moments on arrival as "hectic" and the job itself as a tricky one.

A fire broke out inside an iron shed at Moffat Beach.

"On arrival the rear shed was totally involved in fire and a secondary structure was fully compromised by the flames," he said.

"We were confronted with flames about 6m high and the building itself had free flowing fire coming out."

The fire was under control by 9.10am but Mr Gray said he believed both structures would be lost.

"The initial building at the back is destroyed and the secondary structure looks to have suffered too much damage," he said.

A shed at Moffat Beach was gutted by a fire on Sunday morning. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

Mr Gray would not comment regarding what was inside the buildings but said the incident would be handed over to the Fire Investigations Unit.

It's understood the structures did not have smoke alarms.

The property at the front of the battle-axe block was not damaged by the fire.

Crews have extinguished a blaze that broke out inside a residence at Moffat Beach.

A fire broke out inside an iron shed at Moffat Beach.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was now out and crews were dampening hot spots.

The iron shed, which appeared to be used as a residence, was reportedly "gutted" in the fire.

Firefighters on scene of a shed fire at Moffat Beach. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

Five fire crews are working to contain a blaze that broke out at Moffat Beach.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services representative said the crews were called to a private address on Grigor Street West about 8.35am on Sunday.

A fire has broken out at Moffat Beach. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

Firefighters continue to battle the structure fire but it was unconfirmed whether a house or shed had caught alight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two men, one in his 30s and one in his 60s, had been taken to Sunshine Coast University.

Both were taken for precaution but the man in his 30s had suffered a minor burn.

Paramedics remain on standby at the scene.

