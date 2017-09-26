Two men taken to Rocky Hospital after CQ crash

A MAN in his 20s and one in his 60s were taken to the Rockhampton Hospital following a Marlborough crash.
Emergency Services were called to the scene near the Puma service station on Kunwarara Rd, Marlborough about 6.20am.
The Queensland Ambulance Service report the 20-year-old suffered a minor cut to his head when the car came off the road and crashed.
The other man was transported to hospital as a precaution.
Queensland Police Service attended the crash, but did not report an obstruction to traffic.