Two men taken to Rocky Hospital after CQ crash

A MAN in his 20s and one in his 60s were taken to the Rockhampton Hospital following a Marlborough crash.

Emergency Services were called to the scene near the Puma service station on Kunwarara Rd, Marlborough about 6.20am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service report the 20-year-old suffered a minor cut to his head when the car came off the road and crashed.

The other man was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Queensland Police Service attended the crash, but did not report an obstruction to traffic.

