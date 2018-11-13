Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Springfiled Lakes robbery investigation
Crime

Two men wanted after elderly couple held up at home

Emma Clarke
by
13th Nov 2018 10:12 AM

DETECTIVES investigating a robbery at Springfield Lakes last month have released vision of two men who may be able to assist police with their investigation.

At 1.20pm on October 29, two men walked into a home on Treetops Ave.

The men threatened a 76-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife with a knife, demanding property and stealing their car.

Both men then fled the scene in the stolen car, which is a blue 2016 Mazda 3 with Queensland registration 242-WUV.

The man and woman were not physically injured during the robbery.

Police are looking for these two people.
Police are looking for these two people. QPS

One man is described as having a dark complexion, is approximately 160cm tall, of a stocky build, approximately 30-years-old and wearing a dark t-shirt.

The second man can be described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall, Caucasian, of a slim build, approximately 25-years-old and wearing a grey long sleeve shirt.

The vehicle has not been located.

Police have released vision of two men who attended a service station in Ormeau earlier in the day on October 29, who investigators believe may be able to assist police with their enquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

Related Items

ipswich crime robbery springfield lakes wanted people
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    premium_icon Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    Crime A HOON has not only lost his driver's licence and job as a result of tearing up sports fields, he also destroyed his $72,000 car.

    GKI: Developers and traditional owners discuss bright future

    premium_icon GKI: Developers and traditional owners discuss bright future

    Business WATCH: New owners arrived at GKI to traditional Welcome to Country

    Essay winner shows glimpse of shocking Neerkol history

    premium_icon Essay winner shows glimpse of shocking Neerkol history

    News FORMER CQ woman wrote story of grandma's life inside the orphanage.

    Road closed after Rocky crash on rail lines

    Road closed after Rocky crash on rail lines

    Breaking UPDATE: Stanley St closed after crash on rail lines

    • 13th Nov 2018 9:32 AM

    Local Partners