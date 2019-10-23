Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two more men charged with dad’s murder

by Elise Williams
23rd Oct 2019 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged two more men with the murder of Michael Menzel, a 48-year-old father from Gleneagle, near Beaudesert.

A 29-year-old man from Yarrabilba, who was on Tuesday night extradited to Brisbane from NSW, and a 32-year-old from Beaudesert, were both charged with murder.

The two men will face Brisbane Magistrate Court later today.

Wearing handcuffs, the Yarrabilba man was escorted through Brisbane Airport by detectives after arriving from NSW and was later transported to the watchhouse.

He was the second man to be extradited to Brisbane after the violent home invasion on October 4, during which Mr Menzel was allegedly shot in the leg and died at the scene.

Matthew David Taylor, 28, of Port Macquarie, was extradited from NSW on Friday and charged with the murder.

His case was adjourned until November 25 after a brief mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

More Stories

Show More
crime home invasion murder queensland

Top Stories

    CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    premium_icon CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    News CENTRAL Queensland has emerged as the powerhouse of Queensland’s regional manufacturing

    Green groups unite to oppose Palmer’s new coal mine

    premium_icon Green groups unite to oppose Palmer’s new coal mine

    News They say the reef, farming, groundwater and nature reserves will be threatened.

    The QLD towns set to get $100K makeovers

    premium_icon The QLD towns set to get $100K makeovers

    News Four Queensland towns have been selected to get $100,000 makeovers.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:02 AM
    ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    premium_icon ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    News Regional location has 12-year-old out of reach from vital services