Two more teens charged over Sunday's attempted armed robbery

ANOTHER two teenagers have been arrested in relation to Sunday night's attempted armed robbery of a North Rockhampton takeaway.

Police advise the two boys aged 12 and 15 were arrested yesterday.

Their arrest came after a 12-year-old was charged with attempted armed robbery earlier this week and police reporting five juveniles had been arrested and issued more than 40 charges since Friday.

Read more here: Five juveniles arrested since Friday with over 40 charges

The charges came days after four juveniles were sentenced to nine months detention with immediate release on conditional release orders after pleading guilty in Rockhampton District Court last week to almost 100 charges including arson of a high school, which caused $148,682 damage.

See more here: Four teens, 18 offence incidents, about 100 charges

Why teens lit fires at a school and caused $148k damage

Judge lecture to arsonists: art takes time, effort and heart

Property Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Bill Rocket on Tuesday said one of the juveniles was charged in relation to the robbery that happened at the shops on Richardson Rd on Sunday night.

"Four offenders, male juvenile offenders, have entered the shop,” he said.

"They've confronted one shop worker. She ran inside and then an incident has occurred during which two of the other staff members have been assaulted and they've (juveniles) decamped.

"Effectively, the staff there fought back and nothing was stolen.

"Police are still conducting enquiries into the robbery and request anyone in the area who possibly saw four youths running away from the shop, contact police, and we also request that anyone who has their own security cameras in their houses or businesses in the area to please review that footage around that time, which was 7.30pm.”