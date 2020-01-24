Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CM_CHO_REPORT_RELEASE_16NOV16
QLD_CM_CHO_REPORT_RELEASE_16NOV16
Health

Two people in Queensland tested for deadly coronavirus

24th Jan 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people in Queensland are being assessed amid concerns they may have the deadly coronavirus, but four others have been cleared.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has urged anyone with symptoms of the respiratory disease to go to their doctor.

"We've already tested four individuals who were suspected cases. All four came back negative," she told reporters today.

"'We've got another two suspects at the moment that we're assessing who may need testing." The virus originated in China and has already spread to seven other countries, including to the US, Vietnam and Japan.

It has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800 there. None of the international cases confirmed so far have involved deaths.

So far there have been no confirmed cases in Australia.

More Stories

Show More
australia coronavirus editors picks health queensland

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 1:08 PM

    Just In

      Trump snaps after watching ad

      Trump snaps after watching ad
      • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

      Top Stories

        Adani aims to be biggest solar power company

        premium_icon Adani aims to be biggest solar power company

        Environment Coal miner Adani wants to be the world’s largest solar power company within five years, as the “age of renewable energy” dawns on the world faster than anticipated.

        Ready to back up for election

        premium_icon Ready to back up for election

        News Cr Pat Eastwood is ready to go another round as councillor in the Livingstone Shire...

        Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

        premium_icon Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

        News Family and friends invited to attend celebration of ‘Donnie’s’ life