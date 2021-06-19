Menu
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard during a press conference in Sydney today, to give an update on the the current Covid-19 situation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift
Two new cases in Sydney outbreak

by Caroline Schelle
19th Jun 2021 11:16 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM

New South Wales has recorded two locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours after the state brought in mask rules in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

One of the cases was announced on Friday morning and is included in Saturday’s numbers.

It comes after news another coronavirus case caught the virus while shopping at Myer Bondi Junction at the same time as a limousine driver believed to be at the centre of the latest outbreak.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the latest case was between to 10cm and 60cm away from the driver when authorities believe he caught the virus.

Mr Hazzard said it was “no more than seconds” that the two men were near each other at the shopping centre.

“This Delta virus would appear to be a near and present danger,” he said on Saturday.

The NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant previously said the driver passed on the Delta strain of the virus.

Masks are compulsory on public transport for Greater Sydney and the Blue Mountains, but not in Wollongong and on the Central Coast. The new rule will be in place until next week.

More to come.

