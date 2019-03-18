Menu
New playground structure at Kershaw Gardens.
New playground structure at Kershaw Gardens. Allan Reinikka ROK100418akershaw
Two new playgrounds for Rocky families

18th Mar 2019 1:46 PM
NORTH Rockhampton families will soon have two new family friendly play spaces.

Playground equipment for Eichelberger Park in Frenchville and Alan Bray Park in Koongal is being replaced with family outings in mind.

Parks Committee Chair Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the region was gaining a reputation for its "fantastic playground facilities”.

The plans for Alan Bray Park in Koongal.
The plans for Alan Bray Park in Koongal. RRC

These new playgrounds are expected to be open in late April with a combined cost of about $55,000.

"There are, of course, our popular playgrounds in Kershaw Gardens, Rocky's revitalised riverbank, and Gracemere's Cedric Archer Park,” Cr Rutherford said.

"However, we are equally committed to providing families with fantastic play equipment in their own neighbourhoods, and these two revitalised playgrounds are a great example.

Plans for Eichelberger Park in Frenchville.
Plans for Eichelberger Park in Frenchville. RRC

"The renewed Alan Bray playground will feature a tower complete with a climbing wall, slide, and climbing net, as well as a double swing, seesaw, and spiroette.

"The playground at Eichelberger Park will feature a double tower with spaces for climbing, crawling, balancing, and sliding, as well as a double swing, kangaroo springer, and spiroette.

"I am very excited for these revitalised playgrounds to be added to the ever-growing list of great places for families to play in our region.”

