Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Crime

Two of three Townsville prison farm escapees caught

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Jan 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the three men who ran away from Townsville's low-security prison farm have been arrested, police have confirmed.

Three prisoners at Townsville Correction Centre's low-security prison farm; Alex Leroy Ryan, 28, Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr, 18, and Anthony James Parkinson, 22, were flagged as escapees after failing to turn up for a roll call on Sunday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed two men had been taken into custody on Thursday.

28-year-old Ryan was arrested in Kirwan while it is understood 18-year-old Kerr handed himself in to police about 9.30pm last night.

22-year-old Parkinson was yet to be accounted for.

More Stories

Show More
crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27
    • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        premium_icon HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        News Elderly lady forced to pay if she wants to stay in hospital, despite not being able to walk

        Police investigate reported road rage incident

        premium_icon Police investigate reported road rage incident

        News A business owner reportedly called in the offence.

        • 10th Jan 2020 2:33 PM
        Rocky farewells a favourite burger joint

        premium_icon Rocky farewells a favourite burger joint

        Business On Wednesday, the crowd favourite announced it would not be opening as business...

        Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        premium_icon Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        News Police search for truck stolen from Rocky building site