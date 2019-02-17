Two old friends reunite for a flood relief effort

BIG RELIEF: Aldyn, Nyah, Melissa, Eli and Kaylan Murphy are collecting goods for Queensland farmers impacted by recent floods

TWO childhood friends, now miles apart, have reunited to coordinate a grass-roots relief effort to supply the flood affected farmers out west following the devastation suffered over the last week.

Melissa Murphy, a mother of five and textile artist, put a post out on Facebook to try and fill a car and trailer full with supplies for farmers around Richmond.

Ms Murphy was overwhelmed by the response and instead of a car and trailer, now needs a truck to get her avalanche of donations to those in need out west.

With the help of childhood friend, Demelza Weston in Richmond, she is coordinating a relief effort to provide farmers with basic essentials such as milk, rice and toiletries.

Ms Murphy had also taken donations of cattle feed and dog food as many of the basic services have been cut off in the region.

She said she couldn't stand idly by as her fellow Queenslanders suffered.

"Watching what these farmers were going through out there, I found it too much to just sit back and watch,” she said.

"I put a call out on Facebook and before I knew it, I received a wave of support from all over the place.”

Following her post to Facebook, Ms Murphy quickly became inundated with donations from central Queensland wanting to help and before she knew it, she had become a project manager of an enormous relief effort.

"My garage at home now looks like a small supermarket,” she said.

"We're putting together food packages, toiletries packages, pet foods and calf feed.

"A couple of local businesses and organisations have now jumped on board.

"We also have multiple donation points in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.”

Out in Richmond, Ms Murphy's long time friend Ms Weston and an agricultural disaster relief manager are assessing the logistics of how the goods will be distributed.

What was initially going to be a car load of goods has fast developed into a truckload and the donations continue to poor in.

"We started out wanting to fill a car and trailer with supplies, but now it's looking like we will have pallets and pallets of goods for the farmers out west,” Ms Murphy said.

"I reckon we'll need a truck.”

Ms Murphy said she is still open to donations and said the flood ravaged farmers need all the help they can get.

"We cant just tell them that we're going to support them, we have have to show them that they have out support,” she said.

For community members looking to lend a hand to those out west, you can visit join the Disaster Relief Community Effort Group on Facebook.