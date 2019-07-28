Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a property south of Biloela.
News

Two people airlifted in separate incidents at Biloela

Mark Zita
by
28th Jul 2019 9:07 AM
EMERGENCY services were kept busy in the Banana region after two medical incidents.

The first one happened at 2.30pm at a property south of Biloela after reports of a man who suffered a suspected heart attacked.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene, where they co-operated with Queensland Ambulance Service crews already on the property.

Both crews stabilised the patient before he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

The man was then transferred to Brisbane for further specialist treatment.

The second incident occurred at 6.09pm on the Dawson Highway in Biloela.

A man in his 20s was initially taken to Biloela Hospital in a critical condition after a car was driven in to a tree.

The patient suffered leg injuries due to being entrapped in the vehicle.

Later on, he was transported via rescue helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

