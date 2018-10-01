Two men stabbed to death in group altercation

Police at the scene on Topton Street where two people were confirmed dead. Picture: Shannen McDonald

UPDATE 9.10AM: Two men have been stabbed to death during an alleged altercation.

The men, aged 27 and 37, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will alleged a 29-year-old woman attended the Topton Street address shortly after midnight.

Shortly after a group of men turned up when an altercation allegedly broke out, resulting in two of the men sustaining critical stab wounds.

A man has been taken into custody and is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The woman has been taken to Townsville Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL: Two people have been confirmed dead after an incident at Alva Beach overnight.

Paramedics were called to Topton Street at 12.29am after an alleged incident was reported.

Four patients were assessed at the scene.

Police are treating the death of two people as suspicious. Picture: Shannen McDonald

Two men were found dead in the home, 7 News reported

Police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

One patient, a woman in her 20s, was treated for a shoulder injury and taken to Ayr Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient, a man, was treated for a leg injury but did not require transport to hospital.

Queensland Police Detective Inspector Chris Lawson will address the media later this morning.

More to come.