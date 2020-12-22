Menu
Crime

Two people found dead in home

by Shayla Bulloch
22nd Dec 2020 10:40 AM
A CRIME scene has been set up at a home in Gulliver where two people have been found dead.

Police rushed to the home on Fulham Rd, Gulliver about 9.30am to reports of a disturbance.

Initial reports indicate two people have died, and a child is being assessed by paramedics.

At this stage, their cause of death is uncertain, but the Townsville Bulletin understands that the incident is being treated as suspicious.

A crime scene has been set up around the unit block, with police tape wrapped around the entire property.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene, with police speaking to neighbours.

 

 

