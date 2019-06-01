Two people hospitalised after house fire outside Toowoomba

UPDATE, 10am: A WESTBROOK home has sustained 90 per cent damage to its structure after a house fire overnight a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman has said.

"We had two urban trucks attend the incident, as well as a tanker and some rurals," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the fire is being treated as "non-suspicious".

EARLIER: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Westbrook overnight.

Emergency services responded to the house fire on the Gore Highway at 12.44am on Saturday morning.

The house was fully engulfed, with two patients being treated for smoke inhalation and possible airway burns.

Both patients were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions.