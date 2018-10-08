Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Breaking

Two people hospitalised after single truck crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
8th Oct 2018 7:01 AM

PARAMEDICS rushed to a truck crash in western Central Queensland last night where two people were injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Gregory Developmental Rd at 11.51pm to reports of a single-truck crash near Clermont.

A man in his 20s had injuries to his shoulder and head. Another man in his 40s had chest and head injuries.

All injuries were not life threatening and both patients were taken to Clermont Hospital in stable conditions.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

