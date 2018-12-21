Menu
Two people are in a critical condition following an accident near Boonah this afternoon. File picture
News

Two critical after car, truck collide

by Cloe Read
21st Dec 2018 4:51 PM

TWO people are in a critical condition after a truck and vehicle crash on the Mount Lindesay Highway early this afternoon.

About 1pm a truck and vehicle collided about 6km south of Boonah, causing the truck to overturn.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a male and female patient are trapped.

A third person is believed to be stable.

Police say the road remains open but warns people travelling in the area to expect heavy delays.

Both police and ambulance are still on scene.

