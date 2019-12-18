Menu
TWO people were reportedly bitten by a snake last night in Central Queensland. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Two people in hospital after reports of snake bites in CQ

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
TWO people were reportedly bitten by a snake last night in Central Queensland.

The first occurred at 7.20pm at a private residence in Koongal.

A woman in her 70s was bitten on her foot by a snake. She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Then at 9.30pm, paramedics responded to reports of a snake bite on a private property in Sarina.

A teenage boy was bitten on his ankle. He was transported to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what type of snakes were involved in these incidents.

