Two people in hospital after reports of snake bites in CQ

TWO people were reportedly bitten by a snake last night in Central Queensland.

The first occurred at 7.20pm at a private residence in Koongal.

A woman in her 70s was bitten on her foot by a snake. She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Then at 9.30pm, paramedics responded to reports of a snake bite on a private property in Sarina.

A teenage boy was bitten on his ankle. He was transported to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what type of snakes were involved in these incidents.