Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A two-vehicle crash has happened on the corner of Opal and Robert St, Emerald.
A two-vehicle crash has happened on the corner of Opal and Robert St, Emerald. Taylor Battersby
News

Two people in hospital following crash

Taylor Battersby
by
14th Aug 2019 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.40am: Clean up crews and police are on site of a two-vehicle crash in Emerald.

The crash happened on the corner of Opal and Roberts St at 9.44am this morning.

A man in his 30s suffered head injuries and a woman in her 60s suffered chest injuries.

One person was in a serious but stable condition and the other was in a stable condition.

A two-vehicle crash has happened on the corner of Opal and Robert St, Emerald.
A two-vehicle crash has happened on the corner of Opal and Robert St, Emerald. Taylor Battersby

The two cars involved in the crash have extensive damage to their front ends with debris littering the road.

Police are currently on scene diverting traffic and expect the road to be closed for some time while they clear the debris and cars.

EARLIER: Paramedics have transported two people to Emerald Hospital following a crash earlier this morning.

The two-vehicle crash crash happened on Opal and Roberts St at 9.44am.

A man in his 30s suffered head injuries and a woman in her 60s suffered chest injuries.

One person was in a serious but stable condition and the other was in a stable condition.

Three ambulance units attended the scene.

More to come.

car crash crash emerald emerald hospital queensland ambulance serivce traffic
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    premium_icon 'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    News HER friend's "cheeky grin” is a picture Bernadine Allen can't remove from her mind no matter how many tears she cries but all she has of him now is a memory.

    Is this young super fish our next Comm Games prospect?

    premium_icon Is this young super fish our next Comm Games prospect?

    Swimming Teen 'tracking very well' compared to Aussie swimmer Alanna Bowles

    Rocky dad to jump on the back of a bull for the first time

    premium_icon Rocky dad to jump on the back of a bull for the first time

    News The event is raising money for the Black Dog Ball

    CQ defence service heroes to be honoured at ceremony

    premium_icon CQ defence service heroes to be honoured at ceremony

    News Emergency services employees' names join list of those recognised