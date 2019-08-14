Menu
A two-vehicle crash has happened on the corner of Opal and Robert St, Emerald.
News

Two people in hospital following crash

Taylor Battersby
by
14th Aug 2019 12:21 PM
UPDATE 11.40am: Clean up crews and police are on site of a two-vehicle crash in Emerald.

The crash happened on the corner of Opal and Roberts St at 9.44am this morning.

A man in his 30s suffered head injuries and a woman in her 60s suffered chest injuries.

One person was in a serious but stable condition and the other was in a stable condition.

The two cars involved in the crash have extensive damage to their front ends with debris littering the road.

A two-vehicle crash has happened on the corner of Opal and Robert St, Emerald.
Police are currently on scene diverting traffic and expect the road to be closed for some time while they clear the debris and cars.

EARLIER: Paramedics have transported two people to Emerald Hospital following a crash earlier this morning.

The two-vehicle crash crash happened on Opal and Roberts St at 9.44am.

A man in his 30s suffered head injuries and a woman in her 60s suffered chest injuries.

One person was in a serious but stable condition and the other was in a stable condition.

Three ambulance units attended the scene.

More to come.

