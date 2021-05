Queensland Ambulance Service transported the two people to hospital. FILE PHOTO

Two people, including a woman in her 30s, were injured on Saturday evening after two vehicles collided north of Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek, at 6.24pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported a woman and a second person to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.