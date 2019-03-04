Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two patients have been assessed by paramedics after their vehicle rolled on Yaamba Road in Parkhurst at 11am Monday morning.
Two patients have been assessed by paramedics after their vehicle rolled on Yaamba Road in Parkhurst at 11am Monday morning. Contributed
Breaking

Two people injured in Parkhurst rollover

Maddelin McCosker
by
4th Mar 2019 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12:10PM: TWO patients are being assessed by Queensland Ambulance after their car rolled on Yaamba Rd approximately 10km north of the Caves.

A female passenger is believed to have sustained chest injuries.

It is still unknown what injuries the male patient sustained.

Reports suggest the car was overtaking two other, as well as a truck as it was approaching a corner before it rolled.

More to come

11.25AM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway near The Caves will be closed after a single vehicle rollover this morning.

Reports indicate that a blue Holden rolled on the busy road at 11am this morning in the Parkhurst/Caves area.

The exact location of the rollover is unknown at this stage.

Queensland Ambulance crews are heading to the scene to assess the passenger who is no longer trapped in the car.

Traffic control is being called to the scene while parts of the highway are closed.

More to come.

bruce highway parkhurst rollover the caves tmbcrashes tmbtraffic
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    South Rocky home destroyed by fire overnight

    premium_icon South Rocky home destroyed by fire overnight

    News Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11.45pm

    Historic building's future in limbo amid community concerns

    premium_icon Historic building's future in limbo amid community concerns

    Council News It could cost up to half a million dollars to fix the damage

    RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

    premium_icon RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

    Sport GALLERY: Grammar undefeated after epic final win over Downlands

    Motorbike crash in North Rockhampton

    premium_icon Motorbike crash in North Rockhampton

    Breaking Emergency services found the rider lying on the road