Two people injured in Parkhurst rollover

Two patients have been assessed by paramedics after their vehicle rolled on Yaamba Road in Parkhurst at 11am Monday morning.

Two patients have been assessed by paramedics after their vehicle rolled on Yaamba Road in Parkhurst at 11am Monday morning. Contributed

12:10PM: TWO patients are being assessed by Queensland Ambulance after their car rolled on Yaamba Rd approximately 10km north of the Caves.

A female passenger is believed to have sustained chest injuries.

It is still unknown what injuries the male patient sustained.

Reports suggest the car was overtaking two other, as well as a truck as it was approaching a corner before it rolled.

More to come

11.25AM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway near The Caves will be closed after a single vehicle rollover this morning.

Reports indicate that a blue Holden rolled on the busy road at 11am this morning in the Parkhurst/Caves area.

The exact location of the rollover is unknown at this stage.

Queensland Ambulance crews are heading to the scene to assess the passenger who is no longer trapped in the car.

Traffic control is being called to the scene while parts of the highway are closed.

More to come.