Today's Paper
Rescued swimmers die in hospital

by Sophie Chirgwin
27th Dec 2018 2:56 PM
A WOMAN and child who were pulled unconscious from a pool north of Brisbane last week have died in hospital.

The 31-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy were Chinese nationals and had been fighting for their lives in separate hospitals following the incident on Thursday, December 20.

The pair were found unconscious at The Grange residential complex pool at Brendale, north of Brisbane.

It is unclear what day the woman and child passed away in hospital.

David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Two men who were first on the scene had been praised by paramedics for their quick actions after rescuing the pair from the pool and performing CPR.

Nine QAS units, including intensive care paramedics, responded to the incident.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

