Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape.
Police tape. Contributed
Crime

Two people shot dead at Florida funeral

2nd Feb 2020 8:00 AM

Gunfire has erupted at a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement on Saturday that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2.30pm.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

No arrests were made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

More Stories

Show More
crime florida funeral shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids on a rampage in North Rockhampton shop

        premium_icon Kids on a rampage in North Rockhampton shop

        Crime Multiple arrest as police deal with a large group of children at shopping centre.

        Unpacking Livingstone's financial performance projections

        premium_icon Unpacking Livingstone's financial performance projections

        Opinion Mayor Ludwig says LSC is on track for a significant drop in debt

        Nola has hospital fees waived

        premium_icon Nola has hospital fees waived

        Health An elderly Capricorn Coast couple can breathe a sigh of relief their fight to have...

        Canavan looks forward to 2020

        premium_icon Canavan looks forward to 2020

        Opinion There’s plenty of reasons for our region to be positive about 2020 according to...