Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
Breaking

'Significant' bites after dogs attack in Toowoomba backyard

Alexia Austin
by
31st Aug 2020 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MONDAY, 4.30PM: A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said two people, one in their 20s and one in their 30s, had been transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with significant bites and lacerations after a dog attack.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said initial reports stated a woman had been attacked in the backyard of a property by three dogs. 

He said council had secured the animals and removed them from the property following the attack. 

EARLIER: MULTIPLE ambulance crews are at the scene of a dog attack in Harlaxton, which happened just after 3pm.

It has been reported by the Queensland Ambulance Service that two patients are being treated for significant injuries after being attacked by multiple dogs at a location just off the New England Highway.

More to follow.  

dog attack toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Is the Keppel Kraken safe for kids?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Is the Keppel Kraken safe for kids?

        News Community response will help shape the council’s next move.

        Throat grab not ‘choking’ despite loss of consciousness

        Premium Content Throat grab not ‘choking’ despite loss of consciousness

        Crime A defence lawyer claims his client was not charged with choking because the victim...

        OPEN NOW: Riders ‘pumped’ for Gracemere circuit

        Premium Content OPEN NOW: Riders ‘pumped’ for Gracemere circuit

        Cycling & MTB The pump track was officially opened today by Rockhampton politicians and...

        Bird anecdotes: Lagoon a perfect spot to spy Dotterel

        Premium Content Bird anecdotes: Lagoon a perfect spot to spy Dotterel

        Community Nature photographer and bird enthusiast Keith Ireland shares his bird anecdotes.