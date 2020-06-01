Two people still critical after Friday’s fatal crash at Midgee

TWO patients are fighting for their lives in the ICU at a Brisbane hospital after a crash near Midgee on Friday afternoon which sadly claimed the life of 21-year-old Emily Barnett.

Emily was an Alton Downs resident and a former South Rockhampton High School student.

ROAD DEATH: 21-year-old Emily Barnett tragically lost her life in a crash on the Bruce Highway on Friday afternoon.

Queensland Health confirmed two other people involved in the crash are in a critical but stable condition at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Ms Barnett was in a Toyota RAV4 travelling south and it is believed a Mitsubishi Triton was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy just after 3pm when it collided with her ­vehicle.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the scene and reported the 56-year-old driver of the four-wheel drive was treated and prepared for transport by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue on-board (QAS) Critical Care Paramedic and flight doctor.

“The patient was intubated prior to departure and airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures.

“The passenger of the second vehicle was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics and transported by road also in a critical condition with similar injuries.”

Midgee crash

Queensland Police Service yesterday published its mid-year report which revealed an eight per cent increase in the number of fatal traffic crashes across Queensland.

A total of 91 lives were lost on Queensland roads in the first five months of 2020, up from 84 at the same time last year.

Motorcyclists were highly represented in the figures, with one in four of all fatalities either motorcycle riders or passengers. This year, 23 motorcycle riders and passengers have lost their lives.

“Despite less travel occurring on our roads so far this year due to COVID-19, we are seeing more trauma and that is a troubling,” Road Policing Command Superintendent David Johnson said