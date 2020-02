TWO people have been taken to hospital this afternoon after two cars collided at Iron Pot.

At 3.31pm, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.

A girl in her late teens had suffered possible spinal injuries and chest pain, and a man in his 20s had suffered a headache and abdominal pain.

Both people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.