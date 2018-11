TWO people were taken to hospital last night after a two-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports the two patients, a female in her 40s and a male in his 60s with spinal pain, were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The two patients were involved a two-vehicle crash on Thozet Road and Zervos Avenue, Frenchville, at 6pm.