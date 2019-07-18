Two people transported to Rockhampton Hospital after crash

Two women were taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a two-car crash at the intersection of Musgrave and Clifton St.

Two women were taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a two-car crash at the intersection of Musgrave and Clifton St. Google Maps

UPDATE 1.35PM: TWO females were transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a two vehicle crash in North Rockhampton earlier this morning.

It was initially reported that two cars collided at the intersection of Musgrave and Clinton St but the most recent information confirms the collision occurred at the intersection of Clifton and Musgrave St.

Paramedics assessed the both women, one in her teens and the other in her 80s, after they complained of chest injuries.

They were both taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

INITIAL: TWO females are believed to be entrapped in a car following a two vehicle crash in North Rockhampton this morning.

Around 11am emergency services were called to the intersection of Musgrave and Clinton Streets in Berserker.

Initial reports indicate two vehicles have collided, possibly trapping two females inside one of the cars.

The airbags have deployed in one of the cars and one of the women is complaining of chest pains.

Queensland Police have been called to assist with traffic control.

More to follow.