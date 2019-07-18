Menu
Two cars have collided at the intersection of Clinton and Musgrave Street's in North Rockhampton.
Two cars have collided at the intersection of Clinton and Musgrave Street's in North Rockhampton.
Two people trapped inside car in North Rocky after crash

Maddelin McCosker
18th Jul 2019 11:18 AM
TWO females are believed to be entrapped in a car following a two vehicle crash in North Rockhampton this morning.

Around 11am emergency services were called to the intersection of Musgrave and Clinton Streets in Berserker.

Initial reports indicate two vehicles have collided, possibly trapping two females inside one of the cars.

The airbags have deployed in one of the cars and one of the women is complaining of chest pains.

Queensland Police have been called to assist with traffic control.

More to follow.

