Two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after they were attacked by a dog. FILE PHOTO.

Two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after they were attacked by a dog. FILE PHOTO.

TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after they were attacked by a dog at a Port Curtis residence.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Edith St, about 4.49pm.

He said both victims, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, suffered hand injuries.

Both were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, the QAS spokesman said.

OTHER STORIES:

DOG ATTACK: Rocky man taken to hospital