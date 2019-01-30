Two plead guilty after being caught red handed with cannabis

Two people pleaded guilty after being caught red handed in possession of cannabis.

TWO PEOPLE pleaded guilty in Rockhampton's Magistrates Court yesterday after being caught red handed in possession of cannabis.

Nita Taryn Bailey and Michael Robert March were charged with one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard about 4.50pm on November 2 police intercepted a black Holden Cruze in Clairview and observed two males in the front and one female in the back of the vehicle, all with glassy eyes and who were asked to comply in a roadside drug test.

Police searched the vehicle and found a small amount of cannabis - 0.2grams - on the driver's seat.

It is alleged Mr March and his partner smoked the cannabis earlier that day and both knew it was an offence.

Miss Bailey was fined $500, while Mr Marsh was fined $750 considering his lengthy criminal history compared to Miss Bailey's.

Convictions were recorded.