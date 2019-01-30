Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people pleaded guilty after being caught red handed in possession of cannabis.
Two people pleaded guilty after being caught red handed in possession of cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Two plead guilty after being caught red handed with cannabis

Aden Stokes
by
30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO PEOPLE pleaded guilty in Rockhampton's Magistrates Court yesterday after being caught red handed in possession of cannabis.

Nita Taryn Bailey and Michael Robert March were charged with one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard about 4.50pm on November 2 police intercepted a black Holden Cruze in Clairview and observed two males in the front and one female in the back of the vehicle, all with glassy eyes and who were asked to comply in a roadside drug test.

Police searched the vehicle and found a small amount of cannabis - 0.2grams - on the driver's seat.

It is alleged Mr March and his partner smoked the cannabis earlier that day and both knew it was an offence.

Miss Bailey was fined $500, while Mr Marsh was fined $750 considering his lengthy criminal history compared to Miss Bailey's.

Convictions were recorded.

cannabis possession clairview drug charges rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mining boss appeals for fair go from State Government

    premium_icon Mining boss appeals for fair go from State Government

    News We're doing everything we can to get these people into jobs, but we need the Queensland Government to get on board

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:26 AM
    Father on trial for historic child sex charges

    premium_icon Father on trial for historic child sex charges

    News The alleged victim said she was just 10 years old

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:09 AM
    Rocky ladies gather to make a difference

    premium_icon Rocky ladies gather to make a difference

    News Local organisation excited to host first event of 2019

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:05 AM
    How did Johanna prepare for the start of schooling life?

    premium_icon How did Johanna prepare for the start of schooling life?

    News Johanna couldn't wait to start Year One

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:01 AM