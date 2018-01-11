Two pregnant women involved in Capricorn Hwy crash

8.05AM: PARAMEDICS are treating three patients involved in a crash on the Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they received the call at 7.49am that two vehicles had crashed near Scrubby Creek.

Three people, including two reportedly pregnant women, removed themselves from the wreckage.

The Queensland Police Service have just arrived on scene.

One of the vehicles is reportedly drivable and has left the scene with one of the patients.

The other vehicle requires towing.