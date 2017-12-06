Two teens remanded in custody over Marlborough armed robbery

TWO teenagers accused of an armed robbery incident at Marlborough yesterday have been remanded in custody.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old did not face the courtroom today, just their legal representatives who ordered full briefs of evidence.

Colin James Lawlor and Robert James Matheson were remanded in custody with no bail applications made.

They have each been charged with one count each of robbery in company, arson of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and enter premises and commit indictable offence.

Their matters will next be heard in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 21.

It will be alleged the pair and a 15-year-old were involved in an armed robbery of the Marlborough Puma service station about 7am yesterday with cigarettes and about $600 to $1000 in cash stolen.

It will also be alleged the trio were involved with the torching of a stolen vehicle discovered by police near Yaamba.