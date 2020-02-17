Two Rocky horse trainers fined $3000

Two Rockhampton horse trainers were fined $3000 each for presenting horses to the races with prohibited substances in their systems.

Clinton Thompson’s galloper Magic Scene was stripped of a race win at Yeppoon on November 2 last year.

While Phillip Burke’s Zatorio was disqualified from its third placing in a race at Rockhampton on October 19 last year.

Thompson and Burke were each fined after they pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Thompson made submissions in regard to mitigation for why dexamethasone (used to treat inflammatory conditions such as allergies, skin conditions, ulcerative colitis and breathing disorders) was present in a urine sample taken from Magic Scene after it won a $7450 Benchmark 50 Handicap (1400m) at Keppel Park.

The major beneficiary of Magic Scene’s disqualification was the William Melvin-trained Warners Landing which was subsequently awarded the race victory.

Burke also made submissions in regard to mitigation for why heptaminol (a cardiac stimulant) was found in a pre-race urine sample taken from Zatorio before it placed in a $15,000 Open Handicap (1300m) at Callaghan Park.

Both trainers were made aware of their rights to an internal review into the findings of Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards who acknowledged both men’s unblemished records over a long period.

Meanwhile, QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett this week confirmed it is yet to set a date for an inquiry involving Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale.

The Vale-trained Court Clown tested positive to cobalt and dexamethasone in a swab taken at Rockhampton on October 11, 2018.

On that day, Court Clown finished second in a 1050m Handicap.

Cobalt is an essential mineral nutrient that is toxic at high dosages and is a prohibited substance in excess of 100 micrograms per litre in urine as per the Australian rules of racing.