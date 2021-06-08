Two Rocky hotels awarded, one among top 25 in country

Two Rockhampton hotels have been awarded for receiving positive customer reviews over the past year, with one ranking in the top 25 hotels in the country.

Tripadvisor awarded the Denison Boutique Hotel and the Quality Hotel Regent 2021 Travellers’ Choice awards for providing well-reviewed experiences to travellers in the past 12 months, and it placed the Quality Hotel Regent Hotel in the top 25 across Australia.

Quality Hotel Regent franchisee owner and operator Wilpuna Fernando said the award was a “special achievement” for the hotel’s workers.

“There’s no doubt COVID-19 imposed a number of hurdles on the accommodation industry, and we’re still tackling the flow on effect of challenges today; however, it’s incredible to see how we’ve been able to adapt and provide creative solutions to ensure we always deliver outstanding customer service,” Wilpuna said.

“I cannot commend the team enough for their contribution and perseverance as we all look forward to celebrating this well-deserved award.”

Inside the Denison Boutique Hotel.

Trent Fraser, the CEO of Choice Hotels Asia-Pac, the franchisor of both hotels, said he was “thrilled” about the celebration of the hotels.

“To be recognised as a top hotel and destination for holiday makers is a true testament to the dedicated team at Denison Boutique Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection,” he said.

“It’s the ongoing, above and beyond commitment to our guests that ensures this recognition. I commend the team for their contribution and perseverance, especially during a challenging year”.

Tripadvisor ﻿chief commercial officer Kanika Soni congratulated the Travellers’ Choice Awards winners.



“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses,” she said.

“What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritise guest safety.

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that delighted guests more than any others in the past year even as they navigated changing customer expectations and new ways of working.

“Based on a full year of reviews from customers who visited, this award speaks to the exemplary service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”