Two schooners brings driver undone
TWO schooners of beer was all it took to land Tani Jack Matchitt in trouble.
The 24-year-old was driving on the Scenic Hwy at Kinka Beach on July 8 when police stopped him for a random breath test.
Matchitt returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.63.
In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Matchitt $600 and disqualified him from driving for one month.
MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:
Teen injured after punching, smashing phone booth
Man caught drink-driving on Cap Coast beach