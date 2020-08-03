Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two schooners of beer was enough to put a Yeppoon driver over the limit.
Two schooners of beer was enough to put a Yeppoon driver over the limit.
News

Two schooners brings driver undone

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO schooners of beer was all it took to land Tani Jack Matchitt in trouble.

The 24-year-old was driving on the Scenic Hwy at Kinka Beach on July 8 when police stopped him for a random breath test.

Matchitt returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.63.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Matchitt $600 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Teen injured after punching, smashing phone booth

Man caught drink-driving on Cap Coast beach

Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

drink-driving tani jack matchitt tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Hope for dust-plagued Cawarral residents

        premium_icon Revealed: Hope for dust-plagued Cawarral residents

        News WHAT the council plans to do about the problem.

        New servo for Rocky to Mackay highway

        premium_icon New servo for Rocky to Mackay highway

        Business The development also includes a convenience shop and would have access for...

        Drink-driver: 66yo woman blows .110

        premium_icon Drink-driver: 66yo woman blows .110

        News SHE was driving without headlights on at night and had a beer in the car with...

        LETTERS: Wind and solar farms are unpredictable

        premium_icon LETTERS: Wind and solar farms are unpredictable

        News SEE the letters to the editor and cartoonist Harry Bruce’s view.