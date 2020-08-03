Two schooners brings driver undone

Two schooners of beer was enough to put a Yeppoon driver over the limit.

TWO schooners of beer was all it took to land Tani Jack Matchitt in trouble.

The 24-year-old was driving on the Scenic Hwy at Kinka Beach on July 8 when police stopped him for a random breath test.

Matchitt returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.63.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Matchitt $600 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

