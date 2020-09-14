Two semi-finalists decided at Qld schoolboys titles

Capricornia's Brock Christensen in action at the Queensland secondary schoolboys hockey championships in Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Capricornia has gone through the round games undefeated to book a semi-final berth at the Queensland secondary schoolboys championships.

Coach Aaron Harmsworth said that despite his team not playing their best hockey today, they still managed to score two wins.

They beat Peninsula 4-2 and Sunshine Coast 3-2.

That followed wins against Darling Downs (5-2) and Wide Bay (3-1) yesterday.

The unbeaten run put them on top of Pool B and earned them a direct passage to tomorrow’s semi at 2.20pm.

They await the winner of the morning playoff between Met East and Darling Downs.

Met North finished on top of Pool A, and will play in the second semi against the winner of Northern and Wide Bay.

Harmsworth said Capricornia would need to go up a level tomorrow.

“It wasn’t the best day today; they certainly didn’t play their best hockey,” he said.

“They just went through the motions and did what they had to do but we got the wins which is the important thing and we’re into the semi.

“Hopefully they step it up tomorrow.”

Harmsworth said his players needed to simplify things and get back to basics.

He said Brock Christensen and Ryley Bobart were the team’s best today.

