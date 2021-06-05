Two semi-finalists decided at Qld schools hockey champs

Wide Bay have booked a semi-final berth at the Queensland secondary schools championships in Rockhampton.

Wide Bay and Metropolitan West have earned semi-finals berths after topping their respective pools at the Queensland secondary schools hockey championships in Rockhampton.

The Wide Bay girls won their four pool games, scoring 20 goals and conceding just one to finish first in Pool A.

Met West took the honours in Pool B, edging Capricornia on goal differences after both teams scored three wins and a draw.

The top two teams automatically qualify for the semis, while the second and third-placed teams will crossover and do battle in the quarter finals.

Capricornia will play Peninsula at 10am Saturday, with the winner to take on Wide Bay in the semi at 2.30pm.

Met East and South Coast face off at 8.30am, the winner to face Met West in the 1pm semi.

Ten teams from across the state are contesting the championships, which started at Kalka Shades on Thursday.

Carnival convener Aaron Harmsworth said the standard of hockey had been very high in the opening two days and the next two were sure to deliver more of the same.

The carnival finishes on Sunday, with the grand final and playoffs to determine final placings.

