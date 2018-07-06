Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two seriously injured in rollover crash

Andrew Korner
by
6th Jul 2018 12:19 PM

FOUR people are injured with serious concerns to two people trapped in an overturned vehicle near Fernvale.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a vehicle crashed at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and Old Fernvale Rd about noon.

Two people are out of the vehicle and are being assessed for injuries, while another two are trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

The car is down an embankment and fire crews are using cutting equipment to try and free the trapped passengers.

An emergency chopper has been called to the scene.

Police have closed Forrest Hill Fernvale Rd at Vernor and are diverting traffic down Old Fernvale Rd.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

forest hill-fernval rd traffic crash vernor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Metal tables, chairs used as weapons in Mt Morgan brawl

    Metal tables, chairs used as weapons in Mt Morgan brawl

    Breaking It is understood eight people are involved in the incident

    Community grieves after young Tom loses his fight for life

    Community grieves after young Tom loses his fight for life

    News The Bajool teenager fought bravely after the horrifying car crash.

    Thailand cave rescue: Former Navy SEAL dies in bid

    Thailand cave rescue: Former Navy SEAL dies in bid

    Breaking Thai authorities say the death was caused by a lack of oxygen

    • 6th Jul 2018 12:47 PM
    • 2 redsnake
    Aurizon 'clueless' about managing skilled workforce

    Aurizon 'clueless' about managing skilled workforce

    Letters to the Editor He never ceased to be amazed at the range of skills available

    Local Partners