Two-sided digital billboard approved for highway corner

Design of the curves digital billboard sign on the corner of George and Denham St. Picture: Matzin Capital Pty Ltd

Design of the curves digital billboard sign on the corner of George and Denham St. Picture: Matzin Capital Pty Ltd

A TWO-SIDED electronic billboard on one of Rockhampton's busiest strips has been approved following a rigorous application process.

The digital sign is planned for 102 Denham St, on the corner of George St, across from Hungry Jacks.

The advertising device will have two faces, a flat face and a curved face, each 9m by 3m - 27sq m - and will face southbound and northbound traffic on George St and eastbound traffic on Denham St.

Location of the digital billboard. Picture: Matzin Capital Pty Ltd

It is estimated 23,000 vehicles enter this intersection each day.

A traffic engineering assessment was undertaken by Pekol Transport and Traffic on behalf of the applicants.

The site houses a community service centre, Suncare Community Services, with George St to the west, Denham St to the south, vacant lot to the north and commercial building to the east.

It is noted Denham St is a 50km/h zone as a council road while George St is a state controlled road with a speed of 60km/h.

An impression of the digital billboard with the flat screen, driving south on George St. Picture: Matzin Capital Pty Ltd

The report details - using data from the Department of Transport and Main Roads - that six crashes have been recorded within a 100m radius of the intersection from 2012-2016.

The report also found the sign is "unlikely to pose as a hazard to traffic as it is not within a driver's field of vision to the primary or secondary signals of the adjacent intersection and is located within a low-speed urban environment.

"Adequate advance visibility is provided to view the sign, traffic signals are fitted with target boards, consistent with TMR's RAM, the adjacent intersection has a low KSI rate of one recent crash - data suggests there are no atypical safety issues at this location."

The digital billboard from George St going southbound. Picture: Matzin Capital Pty Ltd

• All text and images displayed on the billboard must be static, not imitate a traffic control device or include traffic instructions (for example 'stop'), and not involve moving parts or flashing lights. • Any lighting devices must be positioned on the site and shielded so as not to cause glare or other nuisance to nearby residents or motorists. • The digital display screen device must incorporate an automatic error detection system which will turn off the screen display or display a blank screen should the device malfunction. • Display screen must incorporate a minimum of two automated ambient light sensors capable of supporting a minimum of five levels of stepped dimming to ensure display screen luminance can adjust automatically in response to surrounding ambient light conditions from dark of night to fully sunlit conditions. • Messages must remain static for a minimum dwell time of 10 seconds and are not to scroll across the screen or incorporate flashing, blinking, revolving, pulsating, high contrast or rotating effects animation. Each change of advertisement is to be completed instantaneously (i.e. within 0.1 of a second). Screen must not be split to display multiple advertisements on the one display screen. Changeover animation effects such as 'fade', 'zoom', or 'fly-in' between advertisements must not be used. No sound or audio allowed All construction work is permitted only between 0630 hours and 1800 hours Monday to Saturday. No work permitted on public holidays.