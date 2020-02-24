Menu
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Crime

Two stabbed at large hinterland party

Felicity Ripper
23rd Feb 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 4:36 AM
Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after two people were allegedly stabbed at a large party in the Coast's hinterland early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Conondale just after 3am after reports two people had sustained stab wounds during a fight.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was a "large party" on a property.

"The Criminal Investigation Unit are following the incident," she said.

Paramedics took two people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

