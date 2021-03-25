Two staff to relocate in Rocky BOM move

Two permanent Bureau of Meteorology staff will relocate to Cairns when Rockhampton’s field station is automated in December.

The bureau is in the process of automating 24 of its field stations across the country and establishing eight Observing Operations Hubs.

A BOM spokeswoman said that new technology would significantly improve the bureau’s data collection and allow more efficient deployment of weather balloons.

“Plans to automate the observation and data collection at the Rockhampton were first announced publicly in February 2016, and included public consultation,” she said.

“Rockhampton field station is due to be automated in December 2021 with the two permanent staff expected to relocate to the Cairns Hub, which became operational in November 2017.

“Full automation at Rockhampton is dependent upon the supply and installation of Automatic Meteorological Balloon Launching Systems (AMBLS), and successful site selection to relocate the Upper Air Program.”

She said that to date, 20 field stations had been automated and six hubs established throughout Australia.

No forecasting staff are involved in the changes at Rockhampton.