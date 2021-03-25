Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A storm over Yeppen Lagoon.
A storm over Yeppen Lagoon.
Weather

Two staff to relocate in Rocky BOM move

Timothy Cox
Aden Stokes
and
25th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two permanent Bureau of Meteorology staff will relocate to Cairns when Rockhampton’s field station is automated in December.

The bureau is in the process of automating 24 of its field stations across the country and establishing eight Observing Operations Hubs.

A BOM spokeswoman said that new technology would significantly improve the bureau’s data collection and allow more efficient deployment of weather balloons.

“Plans to automate the observation and data collection at the Rockhampton were first announced publicly in February 2016, and included public consultation,” she said.

“Rockhampton field station is due to be automated in December 2021 with the two permanent staff expected to relocate to the Cairns Hub, which became operational in November 2017.

“Full automation at Rockhampton is dependent upon the supply and installation of Automatic Meteorological Balloon Launching Systems (AMBLS), and successful site selection to relocate the Upper Air Program.”

She said that to date, 20 field stations had been automated and six hubs established throughout Australia.

No forecasting staff are involved in the changes at Rockhampton.

bureau of metereology rockhampton jobs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birth certificate, school photos found in burnt house

        Premium Content Birth certificate, school photos found in burnt house

        Crime A scenes of crime police officer has told a jury what was found underneath the house consumed by fire.

        Pets and snakes: bite symptoms can be confusing

        Premium Content Pets and snakes: bite symptoms can be confusing

        News If recent rains have forced snakes out of their territory, they can get cranky; do...

        LETTERS: Help pass voluntary assisted dying laws

        Premium Content LETTERS: Help pass voluntary assisted dying laws

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Yeppoon to host large-scale solar battery trial

        Premium Content Yeppoon to host large-scale solar battery trial

        Politics Energy stored in the batteries will be distributed to the market at peak times.