Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire broke out in an Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland home on Wednesday night.
A fire broke out in an Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland home on Wednesday night.
Breaking

Two-storey home scorched after massive blaze breaks out

Maddie Manwaring
14th Apr 2021 8:10 PM | Updated: 15th Apr 2021 5:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

About 20 firefighters have battled to save a home from complete destruction after a kitchen fire erupted on Wednesday night.

The two-storey Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland home was significantly damaged upstairs in the blaze which broke out about 6.30pm.

Multiple triple-0 calls were made and four firefighting crews rushed to the scene.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Maroochydore acting station officer Ben Walker said early indication were that the fire had started in the rangehood of the upstairs kitchen.

Fire crews battled the blaze in an Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland house on Wednesday night.
Fire crews battled the blaze in an Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland house on Wednesday night.

 

He said when they arrived on scene all occupants had evacuated the home and the upstairs was "well involved".

"Crews managed to get it under control within half an hour," Mr Walker said.

"Crews did an excellent job to prevent the fire spreading to the rear and downstairs of the building."

He said fire investigators were continuing to probe the blaze.

More Stories

alexandra headland breaking news editors picks emergency house fire queensland fire and emergency services sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Premium Content Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Music The iconic Australian musician will share stories from the road and play songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

        LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Premium Content LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Premium Content Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Crime A woman busted doing 40km/hr over the speed limit with a blood alcohol-content...

        New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Premium Content New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Crime A New Zealand man who carried out a fuel drive off in Queensland gave a War and...