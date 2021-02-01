Menu
Emergency services at a fire on Kent Street.
News

Two storey house destroyed by fire in Depot Hill

Timothy Cox
Melanie Plane
and
1st Feb 2021 7:47 PM
UPDATE 7.55PM: QFES crews have managed to bring a house fire in Depot Hill under control quickly.

The two storey timber home has been destroyed.

It is understood the occupant of the home is safe and being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A fire investigator has been tasked to the scene.

B REAKING 7.45PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are battling a large house fire in Depot Hill.

It is understood a two storey home is engulfed in flames in Kent Street.

Reports from the scene suggest the fire is 15m x 15m and the home is totally destroyed.

Multiple crews are battling the blaze, with back-up crews being called in from Gracemere.

Police and ambulance crews are also on scene.

