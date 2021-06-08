Two streets blocked off for North Rocky kitchen fire

The fire broke out at a house in Rockonia Road at 12.44pm. Photo: File

The fire broke out at a house in Rockonia Road at 12.44pm. Photo: File

Emergency services attended a house fire in Koongal on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 12.44pm along Rockonia Road and was located in the upper level of a two-storey house, contained to the oven in the kitchen.

It was put out within about five minutes of fire crews arriving about 1pm.

Paramedics attended at 12.53pm and took one patient to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police shut down Rockonia Road and Cooper Street at 1pm.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.