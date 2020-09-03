Menu
Two taken to hospital after car hits power pole

Crystal Jones
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at East Bundaberg.

The incident happened around 10am on Bargara Rd, opposite the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel.

Multiple crews were on scene including ambulance, police and firefighters.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two patients had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two cars collided in the incident, with one vehicle colliding with a power pole.

The crash is one of several in the Bundaberg region in recent days.

 

The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
bundaberg car crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

