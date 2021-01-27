Menu
Emergency services are on the scene of a traffic crash at a roundabout in Denham St, Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley
Two taken to hospital after crash on Rocky roundabout

Pam McKay
27th Jan 2021 11:12 AM
UPDATE 12.40PM: Two people have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital, both in stable conditions, following the crash at the Denham St roundabout.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman had suffered an arm injury and a man a neck injury.

Two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after the accident on the roundabout in Denham St. Photo: Jann Houley
BREAKING 11.10AM: A woman is being treated by ambulance officers following a three-vehicle crash in Denham St, Rockhampton.

The accident happened on the roundabout near Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

Initial reports were the woman was unconscious.

Police and fire crews are also on scene.

