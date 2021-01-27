Two taken to hospital after crash on Rocky roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene of a traffic crash at a roundabout in Denham St, Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley

UPDATE 12.40PM: Two people have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital, both in stable conditions, following the crash at the Denham St roundabout.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman had suffered an arm injury and a man a neck injury.

Two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after the accident on the roundabout in Denham St. Photo: Jann Houley

BREAKING 11.10AM: A woman is being treated by ambulance officers following a three-vehicle crash in Denham St, Rockhampton.

The accident happened on the roundabout near Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

Initial reports were the woman was unconscious.

Police and fire crews are also on scene.